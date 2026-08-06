Emeka Egbuka Back at Practice
Emeka Egbuka is back in action on Thursday after being held out of Tuesday night's indoor practice session with lower body soreness. With a scheduled off day on Wednesday, the team was able to exercise an abundance of caution, holding the second-year receiver out along with Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan. While Egbuka and Godwin have returned to practice, McMillan remains out after banging his knee, as does Tez Johnson, who exited Tuesday's session with a groin strain. Egbuka's play trailed off in his rookie season, following a historically strong start, but an improving connection with quarterback Baker Mayfield has expectations high for his second season, and he is being drafted as the WR18.
Source: Scott Smith
Source: Scott Smith