Darius Cooper Receives Praise From Eagles QB
Jalen Hurts named second-year receiver Darius Cooper as a player who has emerged in camp. Hurts said, "I think Darius Cooper has done a really good job. He's always been a big-bodied, physical, strong-hands guy. But just to see how he's transitioned going into Year 2, I'm definitely excited for him." Cooper hauled in just nine of 11 targets for 92 yards in 13 games as a rookie, which ranked fourth among Eagles receivers last season, despite being an undrafted rookie. Now with two of the top three receivers from last season gone (A.J. Brown and Jahan Dotson), Cooper has a chance to translate his solid practice play to the field in 2026. While he's off the fantasy radar for now, a strong preseason or additional injuries to the Eagles' wide receiver room could make Cooper a player to watch in 2026.
Source: Mike Garafolo - NFL Network
Source: Mike Garafolo - NFL Network