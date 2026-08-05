Jaylen Wright Is an Insurance Pick, Not a Standalone Sleeper
Jaylen Wright has moved into a clearer spot than he occupied a year ago. The team's current depth chart lists him behind De'Von Achane and ahead of Ollie Gordon II, and Wright gave Miami its best look at what he can do with volume when he ran 24 times for 107 yards and a touchdown against the Jets in Week 14. That is the appeal. The weekly role is still hard to find. Achane totaled 1,838 yards from scrimmage last season and is signed through 2030, while Gordon handled 18 red-zone carries and scored four times as a rookie. Wright also caught only five passes in 10 games, so there is not much of a receiving floor. He remains the more interesting backup because he is 23, averaged 4.1 yards per carry last season, and sits second on the depth chart. His current ADP of 211th overall and RB69 makes the gamble painless. Wright is worth a final pick as Achane insurance, especially for managers who draft Miami's starter. Without an injury ahead of him, though, he is unlikely to offer enough touches to become a weekly redraft option.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller