Terrell Jennings Making Push for Patriots' RB3 Job
Terrell Jennings is making a push for the No. 3 job behind TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson, according to the Boston Herald. Jennings opened training camp on the non-football injury list but has quickly worked his way back into the rotation since being activated Monday. He saw time with the second-team offense and the top punt unit Tuesday, then joined Drake Maye's group during Wednesday's walkthrough. Jennings is competing with Lan Larison, seventh-round rookie Jam Miller, and undrafted rookie Myles Montgomery for what could be one roster spot. He has the most NFL experience of the group and rushed 23 times for 73 yards and a touchdown across seven games last season. His work on special teams could ultimately separate him in a close battle. Even if Jennings wins the job, he would remain off the standard redraft radar behind Henderson and Stevenson, though he could carry some value in deeper dynasty leagues.
Source: Boston Herald
Source: Boston Herald