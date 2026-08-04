Luther Burden III Slow to Get Up After Goal-Line Hit
Luther Burden III was slow to get up after taking a hit from linebacker Devin Bush near the goal line late in Tuesday's practice, according to Brad Biggs. The contact came from behind on a fourth-down pass during a two-minute period, and Burden walked off the field slowly under his own power. No injury or follow-up evaluation has been reported, so his status should be treated as uncertain rather than assuming he avoided an issue. Burden caught 47 passes for 652 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie while adding 37 yards on six carries. He enters his second season as one of Chicago's key receiving options alongside Rome Odunze. The next update from the Bears, or Burden's participation in the next practice, should provide a better idea of whether the hit will cost him any time.
Source: Brad Biggs
Source: Brad Biggs