Red Sox Discussing Trade for Adley Rutschman
Adley Rutschman (wrist) is currently on the 10-day injured list with a wrist injury, the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles are discussing him in a trade, sources tell Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Feinsand writes that "there is a feeling that a deal could be completed at some point" at the deadline on Monday, Aug. 3. With the Red Sox now in the thick of the playoff hunt in the American League, they have become buyers at the deadline and are looking to upgrade their catching situation from Carlos Narvaez and Connor Wong. The 28-year-old switch-hitting Rutschman has had an injury-plagued and disappointing 2026 season, but the former first overall pick in 2019 from Oregon State University would still be an upgrade over both Narvaez and Wong. Rutschman is currently hitting .251/.331/.433 with a .764 OPS, eight home runs, 47 RBI, and 30 runs scored in his 247 at-bats. If Rutschman is traded, Samuel Basallo (shoulder), who is also on the IL, would become Baltimore's clear catcher of the future.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand