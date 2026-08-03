Kyle Karros Gaining Waiver-Wire Steam After Hot July
Kyle Karros recently missed some time due to a biceps injury, but he returned for the first two games of the series over the weekend against the Kansas City Royals. The 24-year-old right-handed hitter should be drawing more attention as a corner-infield option off the waiver wire in deeper fantasy baseball leagues after he hit .293 (22-for-75) with a .918 OPS, four home runs, three doubles, a triple, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored, and a stolen base in 22 games and 88 plate appearances in July. The son of former big-leaguer Eric Karros is now batting .268/.365/.431 with a .797 OPS, nine home runs, 39 RBI, 54 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 313 at-bats in 2026 in his first full season in the major leagues. Although Karros has only one of his nine homers against lefties, he has hit .295 (33-for-112) against them this year. The former fifth-rounder in 2023 from UCLA is hitting just .256 (43-for-168) away from hitter-friendly Coors Field, but five of his nine long balls have come on the road. It has been very encouraging this year to see his strikeout rate drop from 26.3% as a rookie to 21.2% this year, and he's also walking at an increased rate of 12.4%.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference