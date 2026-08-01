Gary Payton II Stays With Warriors
Gary Payton II has agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million deal to return to the Bay Area, per Shams Charania of ESPN. The 33-year-old defensive specialist remains in a familiar bench role under Steve Kerr, giving Golden State another low-usage defender around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Payton is coming off one of his best seasons, averaging a career-high 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 58.3 percent across 73 games. His finishing and defense help the Warriors, but limited touches and low three-point volume keep him off most fantasy boards.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania