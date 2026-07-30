Jayden Reed Opens Camp Healthy After Injury-Plagued 2025
Jayden Reed is healthy for the start of training camp after a foot fracture and broken collarbone limited him to seven games in 2025, according to USA Today's Packers Wire. Reed caught 19 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown last season after leading Green Bay in receiving yards in each of his first two campaigns. The Packers signed the 26-year-old to a reported three-year, $50.25 million extension in April, reinforcing his place alongside Christian Watson and Matthew Golden at the top of the receiver room. Green Bay traded Dontayvion Wicks to Philadelphia and allowed Romeo Doubs to leave in free agency, creating a more streamlined depth chart. Reed's healthy start gives him an opportunity to rebuild his timing with Jordan Love after an injury-disrupted season. His previous production creates a credible rebound case, although Watson and Golden could keep targets distributed across Green Bay's passing attack.
Source: Packers Wire
Source: Packers Wire