"No Target Dates" for Malik Nabers' Return From Torn ACL, Meniscus
Malik Nabers (knee) has "no target dates" for his return following a torn ACL and meniscus suffered last year, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. The plan is for Nabers to continue stacking positive days and see where it goes from there. He is feeling good in training camp, but it remains a mystery as to whether he will be ready to roll for the team's Week 1 Sunday night showdown against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. The good news is that the 23-year-old former first-rounder from LSU managed to sidestep the Physically Unable to Perform list to start camp. However, Nabers will remain limited until further notice. The former sixth overall pick thoroughly impressed as a rookie in 2024, catching 109 of a whopping 170 targets for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games played. However, with a more run-focused offense expected under new head coach John Harbaugh while he comes off major knee surgery, Nabers has plenty of risk in his 2026 fantasy profile, making him more of a low-end WR2 target than a surefire WR1.
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan