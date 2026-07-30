Matthew Golden Flashing Big-Play Upside Early in Camp
Matthew Golden is flashing big-play upside early in training camp, and he had another 20-plus-yard catch in practice on Thursday, per Ryan Wood of USA Today Sports. Golden, who was the 23rd overall pick last year from the University of Texas, failed to stand out in his rookie campaign in the team's crowded WR picture, ultimately finishing with 29 receptions on 44 targets for 361 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 regular-season games (five starts). But with Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks no longer on the team, the 22-year-old is primed for a much larger role in the Packers' passing attack in 2026. Golden was the team's most productive pass-catcher late last year as well, so fantasy managers targeting him are banking on a Year 2 breakout. He caught four passes for 84 yards and his first NFL touchdown in the playoff loss to the division-rival Chicago Bears. Given his current ADP, Golden is undervalued and profiles as an excellent value pick later in fantasy drafts in 2026.
Source: USA Today Sports - Ryan Wood
Source: USA Today Sports - Ryan Wood