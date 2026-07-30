Bhayshul Tuten has Been Terrific Early in Training Camp
Bhayshul Tuten was the player of the day in training camp practice on Wednesday, and his "terrific practice performances" have been "a consistent part of the Jaguars' practices." It has helped that Chris Rodriguez Jr. (foot) missed the entire offseason program due to a foot injury that required surgery, and he was held to individual drills in the first camp practice on Wednesday. Tuten continues to get reps as the RB1, but for as good as he has looked, Shipley cautions that Rodriguez has yet to play, and the pads have not come on yet. Jacksonville's backfield could look a lot different once Rodriguez is added to the fold, but for now, Tuten has taken the early lead in the RB competition in Duval. And with Travis Etienne Jr. now in New Orleans, the second-year back has Year 2 breakout potential after carrying the ball 83 times for 307 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games as a rookie. Tuten caught only 10 passes for 79 yards and another two scores, but LeQuint Allen Jr. figures to see most of the pass-catching reps out of the Jags' backfield. Tuten's lack of pass-catching skills could be the only thing holding him back from a sophomore breakout. Target him as a low-end RB2 with upside in upcoming fantasy drafts.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley