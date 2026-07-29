Harold Fannin Jr. to be "Full-Go" Despite Having Groin Surgery
Harold Fannin Jr. (groin) said he will be "full-go" for training camp despite having offseason groin surgery, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Fannin had surgery to fix a groin injury that he suffered in Week 17 of his rookie campaign, which explains why he missed the offseason program. It's something to keep an eye on entering the 2026 season, but with the 22-year-old fully cleared, he'll resume his role as the team's clear top pass-catching TE after an incredibly successful rookie season in 2025. After being taken with the 67th overall pick in the third round out of Bowling Green, Fannin caught 72 of his 107 targets for a team-leading 731 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games (13 starts) for the Browns. Although concerns about the long-term QB situation in Cleveland cloud his long-term fantasy appeal, Fannin should enter his second year in the NFL as at least a low-end TE1 target after his strong production in 2025. The fact that Fannin is a full-go for the start of training camp should also improve his ADP in fantasy drafts going forward.
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot