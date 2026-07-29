Michael Penix Jr. Might Not be Close to a Return
Michael Penix Jr. (knee) said that he's "feeling really good," he said that doctors told him a week ago that he probably had another four weeks in his rehab from a torn left ACL suffered last year, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. That timetable would track to Aug. 25 being the ninth month removed from knee surgery. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday that Penix wouldn't take part in 11-on-11 drills at the start of training camp, and with Tua Tagovailoa also dealing with a tight back, the Falcons' QB battle is off to a bad start. With both QBs injured, the Falcons signed veteran Cooper Rush as insurance on Wednesday. The Falcons are optimistic that Penix will be ready in time for preseason games, but the more time he misses, the likelihood of him winning the starting job going into Week 1 diminishes. Penix's fantasy stock in both redraft and dynasty/keeper leagues continues to fall by the day, even though he technically still isn't being ruled out for the QB1 job.
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - D. Orlando Ledbetter
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - D. Orlando Ledbetter