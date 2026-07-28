Montez Sweat Placed on Non-Football Illness List

Jul 28, 2026, 9:34 PM ET
Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (illness) was placed on the Active/Non-Football Illness list on Tuesday. It does not appear that Sweat is battling a major illness, but he is expected to be away from the team for a few days. Across 17 games in 2025, the 29-year-old recorded 36 solo tackles, 13 TFLs, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He's been highly durable in his NFL career, missing just one game over the past four seasons. Still, Sweat is a key piece of the Bears' defense against both the pass and the run, so it would make sense for the team to be extra cautious with him at this point in the summer. It seems unlikely that Sweat is in danger of missing any time, but fantasy managers should still monitor his status until he is fully cleared for training camp action.--Will BradySource: Chicago Bears