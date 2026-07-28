Tank Dell Cleared to Take Part in Training Camp
Tank Dell (knee) avoided the Physically Unable to Perform list and has been cleared to participate in training camp, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. It's a notable development for Dell, who tore his ACL, LCL, and MCL and dislocated his knee and sustained meniscus damage in 2024, which required multiple surgeries and caused him to miss the entire 2025 campaign. The 26-year-old could still very well be limited in camp practices early on, but it confirms what the Texans have been saying in the offseason: that Dell will help them in 2026. The former third-round pick in 2023 will be a wild card for Houston's offense this year, and it remains to be seen if he can recapture his pre-injury form as a dangerous deep threat. In his first two seasons (25 games played), Dell caught 98 of his 156 yards for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns. Dell is currently ranked as RotoBaller's No. 75 fantasy WR for 2026, but his stock could rise if he looks good in camp and the preseason. If/when he's back to full health for the regular season, Dell will be battling for a role alongside WR1 Nico Collins and second-year wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel (undisclosed). At best, Dell will probably be the Texans' WR3.
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov