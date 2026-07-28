Christian McCaffrey's Work Not Being Limited Early in Camp
Christian McCaffrey has been about how the team will handle his workload in his age-30 season, and through two days of training camp, there have been no indications of any holding him back. After standing out in his usual ways in the passing game during the team's first practice, 49ers digital editor Brooke Evans reports that he again saw steady volume in Day 2, totaling seven carries in team sessions and routinely working up to the second level. With CBA rules not allowing for full padded practices until the fifth or sixth session of camp, McCaffrey could continue to see heavy run with the first team offense, but it will be interesting to see how carries are divvied up when the pads do come on, particularly with a battle brewing between Jordan James and Kaelon Black for the ever-important insurance role behind the four-time All-Pro.
Source: Brooke Evans
Source: Brooke Evans