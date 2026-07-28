Colts Could Look at Keenan Allen for Wide Receiver Depth
Alec Pierce (ankle) beginning training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, the team may already be looking to add additional bodies, with The Athletic's James Boyd pointing to veteran Keenan Allen as a potential fit. Now 34 years old, the six-time Pro Bowler is predominantly a slot receiver, a box the Colts seemingly already have checked with Josh Downs, but Allen led the Chargers with 81 receptions in 2025, and he has experience in Shane Steichen's system from Steichen's time in Los Angeles. Pierce signed a four-year, $114 million deal this offseason to stick with the team and take over primary receiver responsibilities, but he has not practiced since opting for ankle surgery in March. The Colts' first practice of training camp is scheduled for Wednesday, and any prolonged absence by Pierce without a corresponding roster move could put significant strain on an offense that would then be forced to feature some combination of Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in starting roles.
Source: James Boyd - The Athletic
Source: James Boyd - The Athletic