Nick Richards Pitched as a 76ers Free-Agent Fit
Nick Richards could be a fit to back up Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, Evan Sidery suggests, floating him as the primary reserve big to round out a second unit that will include expected buyout addition Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Richards, 28, is an unrestricted free agent after last season's trade sent him from Phoenix to Chicago. The 6-foot-11 rim-runner is a high-percentage finisher and rebounder who averaged 8.9 points and 7.5 rebounds in a larger role with Charlotte in 2024-25. This is speculation, not reported interest, so temper expectations. Given Embiid's knee history, whoever backs him up carries deep-league appeal, making Richards worth monitoring if Philadelphia signs him.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery