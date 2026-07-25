Joe Ryan Scratched on Sunday With Arm Fatigue
Joe Ryan (arm) was scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday on extra rest against the Athletics due to right-arm fatigue, according to Twins reporter Audra Martin. Manager Derek Shelton said the Twins expect Ryan to pitch at some point against the division-rival Kansas City Royals next week in a series that starts on Tuesday, July 28. Minnesota elected to give the 30-year-old two-time All-Star some extra rest after his last start, in which he allowed eight runs on 10 hits (a career-high six home runs) with three strikeouts in only four innings against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, but Ryan still isn't ready this weekend. Ryan is still having a fine 2026 season with a 6-6 record, 3.38 ERA (3.42 FIP) and 1.10 WHIP with 131 strikeouts and 25 walks in 114 1/3 innings across 21 starts, but he'll be more of a risk in starting fantasy lineups when/if he takes the hill against KC next week. He's struggled in his two starts against the Royals this year, too, posting a 5.40 ERA with two walks and eight K's in 10 innings pitched.
Source: Audra Martin
Source: Audra Martin