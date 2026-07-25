Joe Musgrove Throws to Live Batters
Joe Musgrove (elbow) threw his first live batting practice session on Friday. He tossed 23 pitches, and while that is fewer than the nearly 40 pitches he threw a week earlier, facing live hitters is a much more significant step. This marks another major milestone for the 33-year-old hurler, who is working his way back from Tommy John surgery in October 2024. He is set to throw again at some point next week, and will likely need to throw multiple live batting practice sessions before being assigned to a rehab assignment. However, if he continues to check all the boxes, there is a chance he could be activated from the Injured List sometime in September. That said, it's unclear whether he will be eased back into action after such a long layoff, which caps his fantasy upside for the 2026 season.
Source: Dennis Lin
Source: Dennis Lin