Carlos Rodon to Throw on Saturday
Carlos Rodon (elbow) is scheduled to throw a two-up side session on Saturday, according to Gary Phillips. If everything goes well, Rodon could be cleared to throw a live bullpen session next week. He has been sidelined since July 3 due to left elbow inflammation. Given the length of his Injured List stint, Rodon is likely going to need at least one minor league rehab start before returning to the Yankees rotation. Barring any setbacks, Rodon should be able to contribute to the Yankees' rotation again in mid-August. There should be more updates on his status as he continues to progress.
Source: Gary Phillips
Source: Gary Phillips