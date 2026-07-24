Corey Seager Takes Live Batting Practice on Friday
Corey Seager (back) was able to take live batting practice on Friday. According to Kennedi Landry, Seager took four live at-bats in a simulated batting practice. The expectation is that Seager will repeat this process at least one more time before likely going on a minor league rehab assignment. The veteran shortstop has been on the Injured List since the beginning of July due to lower back inflammation. There's no timetable available for his return, but hopefully Seager can contribute again in early August. He has struggled with the bat this season, but hopefully he can bounce back once he's fully healthy again.
Source: Kennedi Landry
Source: Kennedi Landry