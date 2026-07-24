Ravens Looking to Involve Zay Flowers as Much as Possible
Zay Flowers was the WR7 in 2025, and the impression he has made on new head coach Jesse Minter is obvious. In a recent sit-down appearance on The Lounge Podcast, Minter spoke glowingly of Flowers' character before touching on his versatility and the coaching staff's plans for him in 2026. Of his fourth-year receiver, Minter said, "He's not just a slot guy, he's not just an outside guy, he's not just a gadget guy. He can do everything... I look forward to him getting the ball in as many ways as possible. The more that guy touches the ball, the better we'll be." Flowers is RotoBaller's WR14 and has become somewhat of a sleeper in plain sight, having already shown a top 10 ceiling in a year that quarterback Lamar Jackson missed four games, and an apparent focal point of a new-look Ravens offense.
Source: The Lounge Podcast
Source: The Lounge Podcast