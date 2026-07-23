Travis Hunter's Dynasty Value Depends on His Offensive Role
Travis Hunter is one of the hardest players to price in dynasty because his real-life value may not match his fantasy role. His rookie season ended after seven games when an isolated LCL injury in his right knee required surgery. Hunter caught 28 of 45 targets for 298 yards and one touchdown, with eight catches for 101 yards against the Rams accounting for his only clear offensive breakout. Jacksonville still plans to use him both ways, but the expectation entering camp leans toward a full-time defensive role and selective work on offense. That is a problem for fantasy managers. Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, and Jakobi Meyers already give the Jaguars three established receivers, so Hunter does not need to run a full route tree every week. RotoBaller ranks him 114th overall in dynasty. Managers already holding him should wait for camp usage rather than sell low. Rebuilders can buy only at a price that reflects the route uncertainty. Contenders need a steadier offensive role before paying for the name and draft pedigree.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller