Josh Sweat's Knee Injury Not Serious

Jul 24, 2026, 1:50 PM ET
Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat (knee) was a surprise addition to the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin training camp on Thursday due to a knee injury, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. The 29-year-old was on the injury report to close out last season with an ankle/knee injury, but he was able to suit up for the season finale against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, recording a sack to finish out the 2025 campaign with a career-high 12 sacks. He then skipped voluntary organized team workouts and minicamp and didn't practice in mandatory minicamp in June despite attending. Although he's on the PUP to start camp, new head coach Mike LaFleur doesn't seem too concerned and expects Sweat to return at some point this summer. The head coach added that Sweat would have avoided the PUP list if Arizona had reported to camp a week later, like most teams. At the earliest, Sweat could make his camp debut on Tuesday. Sweat appears to be fired up and is ready to try to improve on his career-high 12 sacks from a year ago.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com - Josh Weinfuss