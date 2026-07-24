Brock Bowers Remains an Elite Tight End Option Despite Injury-Marred 2025
Brock Bowers battled through an injury-marred sophomore campaign in 2025. The 23-year-old was clearly hampered while playing through a knee injury that he suffered in Week 1 and eventually ended the season on Injured Reserve. However, Bowers is reportedly fully healthy heading into 2026. The Raiders should also have a significantly improved offensive environment in the upcoming year, hiring Klint Kubiak as their new head coach and play-caller and revamping their quarterback room with veteran Kirk Cousins and 2026 number one overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Bowers profiles as the clear number one option in the Las Vegas passing game and could have a chance to exceed the 153 targets he earned as a rookie. While Bowers' stock may be slightly down following his disappointing 2025 production, he remains an elite fantasy tight end ahead of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller