CeeDee Lamb Looking for a Bounce-Back Season After Injury-Plagued 2025
CeeDee Lamb finished as the WR20 last season after he had three consecutive top-10 finishes in 2022-2024. He had a high ankle sprain that cost him earlier in the year, and with the addition of George Pickens, Lamb's upside was capped to some degree in a high-powered Cowboys offense. As we look ahead to 2026, Lamb profiles as a slam dunk first-round pick. He was efficient when he played, ranking ninth in the NFL in yards per route run (2.41) and 12th in explosive rating, and although his opportunity and productivity lacked compared to years past, he is a prime candidate to bounce back due to his track record, projected workload, and talent. Lamb remains a top player in both redraft and dynasty formats, and fantasy managers should be looking to target him if possible.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller