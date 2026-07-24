Cardinals Place Tight End Tip Reiman on PUP List
Tip Reiman (ankle) on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Thursday for the start of training camp, according to Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. Reiman, a third-rounder in 2024 from the University of Illinois, played in just four games in 2025 in his second year in the league before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans that landed him on Injured Reserve. The 24-year-old still isn't fully recovered from his ankle injury for the start of camp this week, but he can come off the PUP list at any point this summer. It is unclear if Reiman is in danger of missing the start of his third year in the NFL. In his first two years in Arizona, Reiman caught just nine of 12 targets for 55 yards and zero touchdowns in 21 games (12 starts). He's completely off the fantasy radar for 2026.
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban