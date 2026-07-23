Breece Hall's New Deal Keeps Him Valuable Across Dynasty Builds
Breece Hall finally cleared 1,000 rushing yards in 2025, yet five total touchdowns kept the season from feeling as strong as it was. Hall started 16 games and finished with 243 carries for 1,065 yards, plus 36 catches for 350 yards. That gave him 1,415 yards from scrimmage and pushed his four-year career total to 5,040. The Jets followed by signing the 25-year-old to a three-year extension, removing the contract question that hung over his dynasty value. Braelon Allen is healthy again, and Isaiah Davis played well when given touches last season. Aaron Glenn has called the group a three-headed backfield, so Hall may not dominate every week. His receiving work also bears watching after his targets fell from 95 in 2023 to 48 last year. Hall still sits at the front of the room, though, and New York has made a serious commitment to keeping him there. RotoBaller ranks him 44th overall and RB14 in dynasty. Contenders can pursue the immediate workload, while rebuilders do not need to move a 25-year-old back with long-term security and a proven receiving profile.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller