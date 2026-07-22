Jose Ramirez Reinstated and Starting on Wednesday
Jose Ramirez (hand) from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday and optioned outfield prospect Kahlil Watson to Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move, according to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. Ramirez has skipped a minor-league rehab assignment and will start at third base and bat in the two-hole in his return on Wednesday against the division-rival Minnesota Twins and right-hander Bailey Ober. Despite being out for over five weeks with a broken hamate bone in his hand, Ramirez should be returned to all starting lineups immediately against a pitcher whom he knows well in his career. In 28 career at-bats against Ober, J-Ram is hitting .321 with a 1.013 OPS, two home runs, and five RBI. The 33-year-old switch-hitting Dominican has missed valuable time in 2026, and he'll return to a .239/.339/.418 slash line with a .757 OPS, 10 home runs, 33 RBI, 42 runs scored, and 24 stolen bases across 268 at-bats. Ramirez's power might not come back right away, but he should still be useful for his speed and will be a must-start once again in all fantasy formats.
Source: MLB.com - Tim Stebbins
Source: MLB.com - Tim Stebbins