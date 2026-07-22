James Tibbs III Continues to Make Case for MLB Debut
James Tibbs III continues to produce while biding his time at Triple-A Oklahoma City in wait of an MLB call-up. The Dodgers' ninth-ranked prospect is 9-for-22 (.409) over his last seven games, including a pair of doubles and a 3:2 BB:K. The former first-round draft pick has put together a solid overall campaign, slashing .289/.408/.549 with 21 home runs and a 16.3 percent walk rate, with the second-most RBI (72) and runs scored (75) in the Pacific Coast League. He's gone an uncharacteristic 15 games without a home run, but with average exit velocity, barrel, and hard-hit rates all in the 90th percentile or better, his 22nd round-tripper of the year shouldn't be far off. On any other team, the left-handed hitter likely would have debuted by now, but with a healthy big league outfield and a glut of talented outfield options in the minors who are already on the 40-man roster, Tibbs' debut will have to wait. Still, the 23-year-old is one of the better stash options out there with the bat and the surrounding cast to be productive whenever he gets the call.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com