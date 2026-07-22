Paul Sewald Allows Two Runs in Blown Save as Rough Patch Lingers
Paul Sewald had a rough outing on Tuesday night against the Athletics, allowing two earned runs on two hits for his second blown save of the season. The 36-year-old ranks sixth in baseball with 23 saves, but he's hit a rough patch of late. Across his last eight innings pitched (nine games), Sewald has allowed four home runs and 10 earned runs. The long ball has been a major issue for the veteran right-hander, as he's allowed 2.23 HR/9. Sewald has the advantage of experience on his side, as he's collected 109 saves across 421 career MLB games. He also owns a 28.8% strikeout rate with just a 6.2% walk rate, good for a stellar 22.6% K-BB rate. However, Arizona may be forced to go in a different direction in the ninth inning if Sewald keeps allowing home runs at his current pace.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com