Alex Lange Bounces Back on Tuesday, Tallies Save in Scoreless Frame
Alex Lange recorded his ninth save of the season on Tuesday night, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in his team's 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. Lange had struggled in July leading up to his outing on Tuesday, allowing eight earned runs across 3 2/3 innings (four games) this month. However, it appears as though Kansas City is sticking with him as its primary option in the ninth inning. Although he's recorded a 6.15 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP across 41 innings so far this year, Lange has converted a respectable nine out of 11 save chances. Fantasy managers should be aware of the damage he might do to their ratios, but Lange remains a viable source of saves to target on the waiver wire.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com