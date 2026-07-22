Jordan Romano Sharp En Route to Earning Seventh Save, Emerging as Closer to Roster in Colorado
Jordan Romano picked up his seventh save of the season on Tuesday night, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in his team's 8-7 win over the Washington Nationals. Romano opened the 2026 season with the Los Angeles Angels and got off to a brutal start, recording a 10.13 ERA across eight innings (11 games). However, the 33-year-old has been significantly better since catching on with the Rockies, posting a 1.59 ERA with eight strikeouts and three saves across 5 2/3 innings (six games). Romano has appeared in the ninth inning in all six of his outings with Colorado, recording saves in three out of his last five appearances. For fantasy managers in need of saves, Romano profiles as an obvious waiver wire target.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com