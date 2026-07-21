Pacers Sign Jalen Slawson to a Two-Way Deal
Jalen Slawson has agreed to a new two-way contract, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, claiming the slot the Pacers cleared a day earlier by waiving Taelon Peter. Slawson earned it with a loud Summer League, blocking 3.2 shots per game, and with a well-rounded 13-game NBA cameo last season: 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 23.9 minutes. That defensive stat-stuffing is the intrigue, but the reality tempers it. As a two-way, the 26-year-old projects to spend most of 2026-27 with the G League's Noblesville Boom, and shaky outside shooting caps the upside. He is a deep-dynasty monitor for steals and blocks, nothing more for now.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto