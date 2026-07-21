Red Sox-Orioles Postponed on Tuesday
Eduardo Rivera was scheduled to start for Boston on Tuesday, while being opposed by Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish. Both pitchers could be pushed to the first game of the twin bill on Wednesday, with left-hander Ranger Suarez (groin) potentially coming off the 15-day injured list to go in Game 2 for the BoSox. Rivera, 23, was set to pitch in just his fourth big-league game (third start) on Tuesday against Baltimore. The Puerto Rican southpaw has held his own in a small sample size of just 9 1/3 innings so far in the majors, allowing three earned runs while walking four and striking out nine. Bradish will have to wait a day to make his next start after signing a five-year, $90 million extension with the team over the weekend. He has a very respectable 3.61 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 106:50 K:BB in 19 starts (107 1/3 frames) during the 2026 campaign.
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo