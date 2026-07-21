Luke Adams an Intriguing Power Bat to Monitor at Triple-A
Luke Adams has gotten off to a slow start to the second half at Triple-A Nashville, going 1-for-11 (.091) in his first three games after the break. However, the lone hit was a home run, giving him 12 on the season in just 44 games for the Sounds. The Brewers' 11th-ranked prospect missed a month and a half earlier this year due to an injury, but has looked nearly ready for a shot in the big leagues during the time he's been on the field. The right-handed hitter is batting just .250 after the recent slowdown, but still maintains a strong .951 OPS thanks to some loud contact and an 11.8 percent walk rate. He puts the bat on the ball a lot, as evidenced by just a 16.7 percent strikeout rate (79th percentile), and more extra-base hits should be on the way with a barrel rate of 11.2 percent (84th percentile) and a max exit velocity of 113.3 mph (94th percentile). There isn't a clear path to playing time in Milwaukee at the moment, and with the versatility of their roster, Adams could end up in a platoon role, so there isn't much reason to stash him outside of maybe NL-only leagues, but if he were to find his way to regular at-bats in the majors, the power potential could make him a viable waiver wire add.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com