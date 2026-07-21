Quinn Mathews Closing in on MLB Debut After Latest Outing
Quinn Mathews continued to impress in his latest start at Triple-A over the weekend, allowing just one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings pitched. It was the eighth time in his last nine starts that the southpaw yielded two earned runs or fewer, pitching to a 1.82 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and a 20.7 K-BB% over that stretch. For the season, the Cards' sixth-ranked prospect owns a 3.39 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and a 15.0 percent K-BB% in 18 starts, but this recent nine-game stretch could give the team plenty of confidence in giving the 6-foot-5 hurler his long-awaited shot in the majors. The 25-year-old has plenty of strikeout potential, so if he can just limit the walks as he has in this recent run of success, then there is enough fantasy appeal here to make the Stanford product worth stashing in deeper 12-team leagues ahead of his eventual call-up.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com