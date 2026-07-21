Dominic Canzone a High-Upside Power Bat to Prioritize on the Waiver Wire
Dominic Canzone is hitting .261/.333/.513 with 15 home runs, 40 RBI, 34 runs scored, and one stolen base. The lefty-swinger opened the year in a big-side platoon role, but he's logged a .910 OPS so far this season against southpaws and has begun to move into more of a true everyday role. Canzone's underlying batted-ball metrics are elite, as he's logged a 14.6% barrel rate and a 48.6% hard-hit rate. The 28-year-old also owns a solid plate approach, limiting his strikeout rate to a manageable 20.6% while drawing walks in 9.0% of his plate appearances. In leagues where he remains available, Canzone profiles as a must-add power bat to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller