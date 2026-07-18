Romeo Doubs an Undervalued High-Floor Receiver in 2026 Drafts
Romeo Doubs signed a four-year, $68 million deal with the New England Patriots in the opening hours of free agency, and while the move has since been overshadowed by the acquisition of three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, he should still find his own path to fantasy relevance in 2026. At 6'2" and 210 pounds, Doubs brings much of the expected physicality that allowed Mack Hollins to lead the position group in snaps per game in 2025, but with a higher pass-catching ceiling, he should be able to more regularly convert that time on the field into fantasy production. And while Brown's pairing with MVP runner-up Drake Maye makes clear sense with Maye having led the league in deep throw accuracy, Doubs is well equipped to step into something closer to the chain-moving Stefon Diggs role from a season ago that saw the 32-year-old top 1,000 yards as a part-time player. At RotoBaller's WR53, Doubs should provide a usable weekly floor while offering an underrated ceiling in what could again be one of the league's highest-scoring offenses.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller