Germie Bernard's Versatility Gives Him a Chance to Shine in Pittsburgh's New-Look Offense
Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and after a number of scant seasons, a team that once had a reputation for never missing at the position again looks to have one of its strongest receiver rooms in years. With the offense running primarily through the running backs and tight ends in Arthur Smith's final season as offensive coordinator, DK Metcalf's 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns all led the position group by a wide margin. With new head coach Mike McCarthy assuming play-calling duties in his reunion with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, there is an expectation for more three-receiver sets and a higher passing volume. And while a 42-year-old Rodgers may no longer have the arm talent that allowed him to reach one of the highest peaks in the history of the league, Bernard's combination of size and speed, along with his dependability and inside-to-outside versatility, make him a perfect fit in an offense looking to push the ball downfield as much as Rodgers' right shoulder will allow. While a bit of an overlapping skill set with Michael Pittman Jr. could limit his ceiling, particularly early in the year, Bernard is practically free in drafts, and at RotoBaller's WR68, he's a player worth taking a late-round swing on in hopes that the Steelers offense could surprise in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller