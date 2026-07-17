Wan'Dale Robinson Entering Training Camp With Momentum in New Digs
Wan'Dale Robinson. Second-year QB Cam Ward and Robinson seemed to struggle to connect early in offseason workouts, but "I think that worked itself out some in June." Robinson, veteran Calvin Ridley, and rookie first-rounder Carnell Tate are locked in as the top three wideouts going into Week 1 of the 2026 regular season, with second-year pass-catchers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor battling for snaps behind them. Tennessee signed Robinson to a four-year, $78 million deal in free agency in March after he had 92 catches on 140 targets for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 in a breakout year with the New York Giants. He has familiarity with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll from their time together in New York, but with the Titans expected to use a lot of two-tight end sets, fantasy managers should expect some target regression in 2026 in his new home. RotoBaller has Robinson ranked as the No. 51 overall fantasy WR as more of a flex option than a weekly set-and-forget wideout.
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt