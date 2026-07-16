Marvin Mims Jr. May Need a Change of Scenery to Matter in Dynasty Formats
Marvin Mims Jr. is still only 24, but another major addition has made his 2026 role harder to trust. He finished last season with 37 catches for 322 yards and one touchdown, down from 503 yards and six scores in 2024. Denver then traded a first-round pick, among other selections, for Jaylen Waddle. Courtland Sutton remains, and Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant are also fighting for snaps. Mims will still matter to the Broncos because he is one of the NFL's better returners, but that does not help fantasy managers much. He played only 33% of Denver's offensive snaps last year, even before Waddle arrived. There is still a patience case in dynasty. Mims is 24, can create with the ball in his hands, and is entering the final season of his rookie contract. He has also acknowledged this could be his last year in Denver. Contenders should not count on him for 2026. Rebuilders with room should hold rather than sell for scraps, since a new team in 2027 may offer the receiving opportunity he has yet to find.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller