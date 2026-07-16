Harold Fannin Jr. May Be a Steal at Current Redraft ADP
Harold Fannin Jr. recorded 72 catches for 731 yards and six touchdowns on 107 targets across 16 games as a rookie. Even while splitting reps with veteran tight end David Njoku, Fannin Jr. finished the year as the TE8 in per-game PPR scoring. Entering 2026, Fannin Jr. profiles as the unquestioned TE1 in Cleveland following the offseason departure of Njoku in free agency. While the Browns used a pair of top-40 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft on wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, Fannin Jr. may still profile as the most reliable and consistent target in the Cleveland passing game. The Browns' quarterback situation remains one of the NFL's worst on paper, which is a definite concern for Fannin Jr.'s fantasy upside. However, the 22-year-old specializes in winning in the short and intermediate areas of the field, which should make him a security blanket for whoever is lining up under center for Cleveland. Fannin Jr.'s track record as a high-volume target-earner dates back to his final year in college at Bowling Green, when he led the country in both receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,555). As the seventh tight end off the board by current redraft ADP, Fannin Jr. profiles as a value selection for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller