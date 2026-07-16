Quentin Johnston May Be Undervalued by Current Redraft ADP
Quentin Johnston recorded 51 catches for 735 yards and eight touchdowns on 84 targets. The 24-year-old appeared to be on his way to a superstar breakout after getting off to a hot start to the season, but his production slowed down, and he finished the year as the WR34 in per-game PPR scoring. Entering 2026, the Chargers have a deep group of pass-catchers between Johnston, wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Tre' Harris, and tight ends Oronde Gadsden II and David Njoku. However, veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen currently remains unsigned after leading Los Angeles in targets in 2025. The Chargers also have a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel, who could help unlock Johnston's full potential. As the WR39 by current redraft ADP, Johnston could be a player for fantasy managers to target in drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller