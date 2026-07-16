Sean Tucker Remains a Deep Dynasty Stash with Little Redraft Appeal
Sean Tucker has rarely seen anything close to a featured role through his first three seasons in the league, but when entrusted with an expanded workload, he has tended to deliver. With Buccaneers starter Bucky Irving missing seven games in 2025 with foot and shoulder injuries, Tucker split time with Rachaad White, carving out a larger role along the way. From Weeks 8 through 12, he led the team with 52 carries for 243 yards and three touchdowns, but with Irving's eventual return in Week 13, Tucker averaged fewer than four carries per game the rest of the way. Heading into 2026, a healthier Irving is expected to head the Buccaneers' backfield once more, while free agent acquisition Kenneth Gainwell was brought in as a direct replacement for White after leading the Steelers with 73 catches in 2025. Again relegated to third-string duties, Tucker maintains some value as a dynasty stash, having proven capable of delivering fantasy-relevant performances in a pinch, but as RotoBaller's RB51, he is unlikely to factor into 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller