Is Greg Dulcich a Realistic Breakout Target at Tight End?
Greg Dulcich "looks like a name to watch for those targeting a late-round tight end." Nobody should be expecting him to catch 100 passes in Miami's new-look offense, but who else is quarterback Malik Willis going to throw to? The 26-year-old former third-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2022 out of UCLA has been a trendy sleeper pick in fantasy before because of his pass-catching prowess, but he's never lived up to the preseason hype, primarily due to injuries. Willis won't have any trustworthy receivers to throw the ball to in his first year in South Beach, and with the Dolphins expected to be pretty bad overall in 2026, there should be plenty of positive game script for Willis to throw the ball late in games. Ayello adds that the Dolphins' new regime clearly likes Dulcich after paying him $3.25 million to stay in Miami. In just 10 games in his first year with the Dolphins, Dulcich racked up 26 catches for 335 yards and a TD on 33 targets, so he has some upside as a volume-based TE2 sleeper in fantasy in 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Jim Ayello
Source: The Athletic - Jim Ayello