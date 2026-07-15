Jalen Nailor a Lock to Post Career Numbers in First Year in Vegas?
Jalen Nailor "having a chance to post career numbers" in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2026. The Raiders traded Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars last November, but Nailor was the lone premium addition the team made at receiver this offseason, giving the 27-year-old a clear opportunity to produce like he never has before in his NFL career. In his four years with the Minnesota Vikings after they took him in the sixth round in 2022 out of Michigan State, Nailor was always a depth option behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, never having more than 29 catches or 444 receiving yards in a single season. Not only does Nailor have the opportunity to be the Raiders' WR1 in 2026, but he joins the organization with established chemistry with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and head coach Klint Kubiak from their Vikings days. Nailor's 2026 fantasy value could fade a bit if the Raiders add a player like Stefon Diggs to their roster before the start of the regular season, but for now, he should be considered a strong late-round selection at the WR position with volume upside. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 64 WR for the upcoming season.
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren