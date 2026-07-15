Xavier Worthy an Obvious Breakout Candidate in 2026
Xavier Worthy "checks many other boxes for a potential breakout player" in 2026. Worthy flashed chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes during offseason workouts, and Worthy would have been the team's summer practice MVP if they had one. The speedy receiver just turned 23 years old and is actually two months younger than rookie pass-catcher Cyrus Allen. Worthy's limited production in 2025 in his second season -- 42 catches, 532 yards, and only one touchdown in 14 games -- can be explained by injury after he played through a torn labrum in his shoulder that he suffered in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers. Head coach Andy Reid even admitted that Worthy's injury led the Chiefs to limit his route tree. Worthy is expected to be back to full strength for a Week 1 Monday night showdown against the division-rival Denver Broncos after having offseason surgery, and fantasy managers would be wise to target the University of Texas alum late in drafts as a WR4/flex with plenty of bounce-back and breakout potential in his third year in 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Jesse Newell
Source: The Athletic - Jesse Newell